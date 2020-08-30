Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3,006.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7,060.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFI opened at $52.00 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.