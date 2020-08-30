Ishares Convertible Bnd Indx Unt Etf (TSE:CVD) Trading Down 0.2%

Ishares Convertible Bnd Indx Unt Etf (TSE:CVD)’s stock price were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.61 and last traded at C$17.61. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.89.

