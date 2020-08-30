Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 5,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 5,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.05% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

