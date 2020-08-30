Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,168,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,643,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

VKQ stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

