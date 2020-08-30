Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Spotify by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Spotify by 1,882.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $279.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.64 and its 200 day moving average is $189.11.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spotify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

