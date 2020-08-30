Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.