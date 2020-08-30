James Pursley Sells 738 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Pursley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 1st, James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09.

Livongo Health stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 591.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Livongo Health by 641.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: retirement calculator

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

