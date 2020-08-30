Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 581,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 70,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $1,785,000.

RNP opened at $20.05 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

