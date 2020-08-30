Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $246.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average is $195.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,965.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,006 shares of company stock worth $1,366,751 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

