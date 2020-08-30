Jeffrey P. Bialos Sells 17,424 Shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $84,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MICT stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MICT Inc has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on MICT in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

