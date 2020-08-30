Jeffrey P. Bialos Sells 17,424 Shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $84,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MICT stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MICT Inc has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on MICT in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
About MICT
MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.
