Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 10,155 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 10.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,351 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 808,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

