Pierre Carabin Sells 15,000 Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 15,000 shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,659,800.

Pierre Carabin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 24th, Pierre Carabin sold 15,000 shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock opened at C$5.27 on Friday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$6.15. The company has a market cap of $556.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.23.

PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ArcelorMittal SA Issued By KeyCorp
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ArcelorMittal SA Issued By KeyCorp
Beacon Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Patient Home Monitoring Corp.
Beacon Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Patient Home Monitoring Corp.
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Zoom Video Communications Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS
Zoom Video Communications Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS
Zoom Video Communications Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance
Zoom Video Communications Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report