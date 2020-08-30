Pierre Carabin Sells 15,000 Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) Stock

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 15,000 shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,659,800.

Pierre Carabin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Pierre Carabin sold 15,000 shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock opened at C$5.27 on Friday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$6.15. The company has a market cap of $556.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.23.

PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

