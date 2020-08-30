Advisory Services Network LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $584,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 287.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $275,555,000 after buying an additional 7,323,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after buying an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.72) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

