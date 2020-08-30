William Dishman Sells 1,874 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60.

SYBT stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $979.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

