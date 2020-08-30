Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

CWST opened at $56.22 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $336,788.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,946,641.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,242. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,082,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,378,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

