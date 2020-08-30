Insider Selling: PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,632,500.

Pierre Carabin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 26th, Pierre Carabin sold 15,000 shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total value of C$78,000.00.

Shares of CVE PYR opened at C$5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.73 million and a P/E ratio of -210.80. PyroGenesis Canada Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.23.

PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

