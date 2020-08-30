Dennis J. Zember, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SONA opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 564,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

