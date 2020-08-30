Julie A. Cullivan Sells 859 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $83.84 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -152.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AAXN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.