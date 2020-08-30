Christopher A. Seams Purchases 6,000 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Director Christopher A. Seams acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Xperi Corp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Sidoti began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 108.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the second quarter worth $25,068,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth $16,474,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth $11,553,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 367.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,001,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 787,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

