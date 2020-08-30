Cal Henderson Sells 3,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $90,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $90,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00.
  • On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $47,370.00.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $49,530.00.
  • On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $47,760.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $95,820.00.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $52,365.00.
  • On Friday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $49,905.00.

WORK opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of -0.37. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Slack by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,394,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 664,458 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

