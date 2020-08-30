Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 1,186 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $83,980.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 835,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,147,522.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $93.49.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

CNBKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.