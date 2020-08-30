John D. Cox Acquires 50,000 Shares of New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director John D. Cox acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.
OTCMKTS NWPP opened at $1.80 on Friday. New Peoples Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.
New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile
Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for New Peoples Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Peoples Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.