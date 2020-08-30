Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 71 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 783.4% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $2,251,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,365.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $36,788,730 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $383.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

