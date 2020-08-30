Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Holdings Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 976.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $16,739,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $13,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 560.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 230,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $4,685,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

PJAN stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.