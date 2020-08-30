Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 34.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETX opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

