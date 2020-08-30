Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,711 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. As a group, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

