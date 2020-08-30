Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 8,536 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 138.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.85. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.06%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

