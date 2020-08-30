Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $287,000 in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.45.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

