Advisory Services Network LLC Has $289,000 Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton alerts:

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $77.46.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities increased their target price on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.