Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,819 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Toro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Toro by 1.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,028,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $58,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $438,769.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.