Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 32.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

