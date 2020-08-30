5,718 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after buying an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $53,772,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,874,000 after acquiring an additional 821,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Shares of SMAR opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at $985,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc.
Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc.
Sonoco Products Co Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia
Sonoco Products Co Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc
Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc
Chemed Co. Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC
Chemed Co. Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC
Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,292 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,292 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report