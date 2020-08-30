5,718 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after buying an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $53,772,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,874,000 after acquiring an additional 821,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Shares of SMAR opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at $985,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.