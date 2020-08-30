Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 905.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 34,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 32,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $106.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

