Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000.

NEA opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

