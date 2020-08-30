Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Centene by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,257,000 after buying an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 330.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,532,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. Centene’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.