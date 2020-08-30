13,052 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

