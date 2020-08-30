Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $10.73 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

