Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,060 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

