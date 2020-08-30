Keybank National Association OH Sells 18,397 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM opened at $6.78 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.