Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 34.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AEGON by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AEGON by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AEGON by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of AEGON by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AEGON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $2.82 on Friday. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AEGON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

AEGON Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.