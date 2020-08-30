Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 11,831 BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 24.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 2,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,958,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 58,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 1,019.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,078 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. BP Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

