Keybank National Association OH Sells 94,568 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 94,568 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,399,000 after purchasing an additional 945,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,387,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 707,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

