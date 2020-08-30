State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 31,965 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,965 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGO opened at $22.11 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

