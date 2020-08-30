Brian J. Doerger Sells 4,384 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

