Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 1,396.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NNA opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.72). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.30%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.