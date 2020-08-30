Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manitex International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 164,694 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitex International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,025,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 92,021 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTX stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

