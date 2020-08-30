Christopher Dold Sells 13,654 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

