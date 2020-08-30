$0.37 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

NYSE WRE opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

