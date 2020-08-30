State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Crane worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Crane by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

CR opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.47. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

