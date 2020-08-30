Analysts Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Post -$1.54 EPS

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will post ($1.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.42). United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($6.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($6.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

NYSE X opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.49. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11,328.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

